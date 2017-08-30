Kenya: Multichoice Kenya Goes On Charm Offensive to Show Appreciation to Subscribers

MultiChoice Kenya announced a decrease on DStv subscription prices, effective from Friday 1 September 2017. The decrease is part of the company's latest strategy of appreciating its subscribers for their loyalty.

Per MultiChoice, the company is devoted to ensure that DStv customers get the best international and local channels at affordable prices.

According to the MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Eric Odipo, MultiChoice recognises customers are living in tough economic times and the business is ever-cognisant of their need to access quality content.

He said: "We want to reward them for their ongoing loyalty and support by providing them with the best local and international entertainment. We will do our bit by adjusting the price of their DStv packages to make them more affordable while adding more value."

Over the last two years, MultiChoice has been looking for new ways to deliver value to its customers. As such, the company recently made the below recent moves aimed at achieving their goal:

Providing La Liga games to our DStv Family package as well as added great lifestyle and kiddies programming - this makes DStv Family a fantastic value option;

SuperSport recently secured the rights to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time ever across sub-Saharan Africa;

DStv aired the Floyd Mayweather Jnr vs Conor McGregor fight live on 27 August over and above the great coverage offered on international Football leagues.

"The majority of our input costs are in US dollars and we hope we won't experience any further currency devaluations or other unexpected increases in costs for the remainder of the year. We will continue to review pricing from time to time, taking into account the economic conditions of our operations," concluded Odipo.

The new DSTV Kenya pricing are as follows:

PackageCurrent PriceNew Price% drop

PremiumKES 8 180KES 7 9003.42%

Compact PlusKES 5 425KES 5 2004.15%

CompactKES 3 550KES 3 2009.86%

KES 950.009.52%