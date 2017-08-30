30 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Condemn the Death of Two Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service strongly condemns the horrific death of two children after an incident which occurred on a farm outside Musina yesterday.

It is alleged that a middle aged woman left her two minor children, aged 20 months and three (03) years, sleeping in the room and she went to another house to cook food at Plaas Mount Stuart Schuidrift in the Tshipise area outside Musina. While she was busy cooking, she heard neighbours screaming and calling her. She immediately went out and subsequently she found that the house where she left the two children, was on fire and both children were ultimately burnt to death beyond recognition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but Police investigations will determine the cause.

Members of the community are advised and encouraged to put child safety first at all times to prevent these type of incidents from occurring.

South Africa

Gupta Sun City Probe Part of Larger Investigation - Police Unit

The directorate for priority crimes, the Hawks, are in talk over a broader investigation into the Gupta family. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.