South Africa Deplores the Launch of Ballistic Missile By Democratic People's Republic of Korea Over Japan Territory

The South African Government deplores the latest launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) over the territory of Japan, which again violates the obligations of the DPRK under various UN Security Council resolutions, including 1718 (2006), 1874 (2009), 2087 (2013), 2094 (2013) and 2270 (2016). This most recent ballistic missile launch over the territory of Japan represents a serious and unacceptable escalation of an already complex security situation in the region.

South Africa shares the concerns of the international community regarding the nuclear weapon and delivery system-related activities of the DPRK, which undermines regional and international peace and security. We reiterate our call on the DPRK to adhere to its Security Council-mandated obligations, to return to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and to fulfil its International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards obligations. South Africa also calls upon the DPRK to fulfil its commitments under the Six-Party Talks with a view to achieving the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

We strongly urge the DPRK and all States involved to refrain from any further action which may undermine the pursuit of such a negotiated solution or that could further increase tensions in the North East Asia region and beyond. It is only through a negotiated solution that the issues affecting the Korean Peninsula can be resolved.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation