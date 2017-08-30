South Africa: #SascocShenanigans - Dubious Invoices for 'Bugging Report' Surface

analysis

Remember that "top secret" report that was so "top secretly" leaked to several media houses a while back? The one that alleged Sascoc's offices were bugged? Turns out the company who invoiced for - and allegedly got paid for it - listed "first aid" as one of their line-items. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Insiders at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have raised concerns over an invoice for the amount of R28,700 which was paid to one of the "security" companies involved in compiling the "security report" which alleges that the offices and residence of now suspended CEO Tubby Reddy was bugged.

The company in question - SS Griffin Risk Management Services - a company currently listed on publicly available documents as going through a "deregistration process" - seemingly pocketed a pretty penny for their "work".

The invoice, obtained by Scorpio, which is not an official company letterhead, was dated for 18 May 2017 and approved by Reddy the following day.

Line items on the invoice include a health and safety audit and report for R2,500, health and safety file for R8,200 and health and safety training, which included first aid and firefighting, for R18,000.

The date...