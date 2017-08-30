South Africa: Court Rules That Steenvilla Residents Can Appeal Their Eviction

On Wednesday the Western Cape High Court ruled that residents of the Steenvilla housing complex in Steenberg can re-file an appeal against their attempted eviction by non-profit company Sohco Property Investments. This comes after the residents missed the previous deadline to file an appeal.

The court ruled that the delay was not the residents' fault and therefore their attorneys will be permitted to appeal the eviction. According to the resident's current attorneys, the initial error in the filing was made by the residents' previous attorneys.

Steenvilla is a 700 unit complex, and one of the largest social housing developments in Cape Town. On 14 August three families out of 22 facing eviction were evicted. At the time Heather Maxwell, CEO of Sohco, wrote in a press statement: "During March 2016 a small group of tenants stopped paying rent. After attempts to resolve the situation were unsuccessful, Sohco initiated eviction proceedings in court during 2016, with eviction orders eventually being granted in March and May 2017."

For 19 of the 22 families involved in the case, the ruling means that they will not be evicted from their homes at least until the appeals process is finished. Tina Schoor, spokesperson of the residents facing eviction, said that the three families that have been evicted will be immediately returned to their homes after Wednesday's ruling. Residents gathered on the steps of the High Court to celebrate the ruling, where Schoor stated: "We believe we have a right to our homes... This is the start of our victory."

Maxwell stated on 14 August that the financial sustainability of social housing programmes depends on rentals being paid. "The security of tenure of paying tenants is placed at risk by households who do not pay rent. A number of the tenants currently up for eviction are in a financial position where they are able to pay rent and are choosing not to."