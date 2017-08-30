30 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Agro-Industry Ministry Presents Macadamia Nut Agribusiness Pilot Project

The Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security organised a Macadamia Nut Agribusiness meeting, in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI), yesterday at the Farmer Training School of FAREI at Wooton. The aim was to present the Macadamia Nut Agribusiness project as part of the diversification process of the sugar cane industry.

In his address, the Acting CEO of FAREI, Mr. R. Rajcumar, highlighted the essence of the meeting which is to bring forth to the various stakeholders the Macadamia Nut Agribusiness project that would be implemented on 100 acres of land on a pilot basis. He further dwelt on the sugar cane industry which according to him is not as flourishing as in the past. Hence, he called for a diversification process of the cane industry as the price of sugar on the market is decreasing.

The Macadamia Nut Agribusiness is an opportunity for many planters in the country as this new crop can bring much more revenue than sugar cane, he added. Moreover, he underscored that training will be given to FAREI and Mauritius Cane Industry Authority staff for implementation of the project.

Various planters from across the country who attended the meeting were also given a glimpse of the Macadamia Nut Agribusiness by the Chairman of Dale Capital Group Limited and had a plenary discussion on Macadamia Nut Agribusiness with experts from the company.

The required technology for the implementation of the Macadamia Nut Agribusiness project in Mauritius will be brought by the Dale Capital Group Limited, a publicly-quoted Private Equity Investment Holding Company. The company has a successful private equity track record in Southern Africa and in 2007 it was listed on the official market of the stock exchange of Mauritius. Its core focus is now the Sub-Saharan Africa region and its strategy is to invest from its own balance sheet and also with the funds of partners and co-investors.

Macadamia Nut

Macadamia nuts are small buttery flavoured nuts cultivated from macadamia nut trees that are grown in tropical climates of countries like Australia, Brazil, Kenya, and South Africa. Only two species of macadamia produce edible nuts: Macadamia integrifolia and Macadamia tetraphylla. Benefits of Macadamia nuts are that they are globally traded, are high income crops, contain high levels of vitamins and minerals, and their demand is high and growing.

