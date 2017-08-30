Cameroon: Fons Crusade for Schools Resumption

Concertations with North West Governor, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique promote republican values that encourage peace and a hitch-free resumption of schools.

The traditional rulers and Ardos of the North West Region on August 24, 2017 stated preparedness to play a front role in helping matters towards a hitch free resumption of schools for the 2017/2018 academic year. They resolved during a concertation session with North West Governor, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique to feature messages that dominate fear, encourage education of children and the preservation of republican values. It was against this backdrop that the governor inspired the custodians of North West customs and traditions to ascertain their positions as auxiliaries of the administration and preach the goodness of education on the eve of the 2017/2018 academic year. The special event in Bamenda featured a presentation of National flags, copies of the national anthem and the constitution of the country to the Fons, plus a presentation by the Attorney General of the North West on State Symbols, Emblems and sanctions with regards to their desecration.

The event also inspired the traditional leaders to initiate the creation of vigilante groups to enhance the protection of people and property in the backdrop of the socio-economic crisis rocking the region. Equally prominent on the agenda of concentrations were communication strategies to help a return to normalcy and a hitch-free resumption of schools by the Regional Delegate of Communication, Dr. Louis Marie Begne.