Ethiopia: City to Start Week Long Door-to-Door Enrollment Program

Addis Ababa City Administration Education Bureau is to start a week long door-to-door campaign to enroll school age children.

At the 26th Citywide Education Assembly held here in Addis yesterday, it was disclosed that the enrollment campaign will also include drop outs and students with disabilities.

Addis Ababa City Government Education Bureau Head Muhammed Ahmedin on the occasion said that the Bureau is working on identifying children of school age who are not yet enrolled for various reasons, including economic ones, so that the campaign will allow them to be enrolled for the coming school year.

While the campaign is expected to further boost the City's net enrollment rate, Muhammed disclosed that the city's performance in terms of gross enrollment has gone beyond 100 percent. This puts, the education coverage of the city in a good state.

Bureau Deputy Head, Dagne Gebru, for his part revealed that such effort will not only help in upping the net student enrollment rate of the city, but it will also help in straightening the age ratio, the ratio between class level and age group, which in turn enhances students' academic capacity.

In regards to education quality, Muhammed stated that one indicator to assure quality is to produce capable and competent teachers with the required amount. In this regard, he revealed, Addis Ababa is performing well as the city is providing competent teachers to every educational level/cycle, although the coverage at the preparatory level is not as good as the others.

He added that while the training programs aim to elevate the capability and competence of the teachers at each levels, "the programs also aim to elevate the teacher's capability on various teaching methodologies like math, language, science, and also to better cope up with the changing dynamics of teaching methodologies and technologies."

Furthermore, Dagne stated that the competence level of teachers are improving steadily, pointing out that currently primary school teachers teaching from grade 5 to 8 in Addis Ababa are degree holders, reaching at 60 to 70 percent coverage level.

"We are also working to make preparatory level teachers be second degree holders," he added. The Deputy also said they are working to take certificate holders out of circulation.

In the meantime, Bureau Deputy Head Hailesellasie Fisseha, disclosed that the quality of education at the city level is encouraging, although it is not yet at the needed level. Mentioning students' performance as indicator of education quality, he said that the number is not at the level they want. Nevertheless, there have been steady improvement in terms of students' motivation and learning capacity, so overall, "we can safely say that it is encouraging."

He also indicated that deliverology approach will start to be implemented beginning from this year in order to enable students perform better and make them not only knowledgeable but practical young adults as well.

On the event, the 2009 fiscal year performance of the education sector was presented.