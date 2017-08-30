Ethiopia: China Backs Ethiopia's Human Resource Dev't

The People's Republic of China is set to backing human resources development in Ethiopia through offering short-term training programs and graduate, undergraduate and post graduate level scholarships, the Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa announced.

At a recently held Chinese Training Program Fellowship Reception event, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia Liu Tao pointed out that human resources is the most powerful treasure of a given nation.

Chinese successful achievements are gained from the hard work of its 1.6 billion people, he said adding that it is evident the government of Ethiopia is also attaching great importance to human resources development. This is exactly the secret behind the success story of Ethiopia which is non-oil economy but registered double digit economic growth for the last two decades, he stated.

Tao further stated that China is dedicated to enhance human resources development cooperation with Ethiopia through education, training and technology transfer.

This year, 1100 Ethiopian will be invited to attend short-term training programs and 359 candidates will start to pursue their higher education from graduate up to post graduate levels. According to Tao the programs cover over 20 areas and all are highly compatible with Ethiopia's economic and social development needs and would be much useful to the capacity building and national development of Ethiopia," he said.

Education Minister Dr. Tilaye Gete for his part stressed that the Ethiopian government is attaching great importance to human resource development and so far achieved remarkable progress.

The Minister expressing his sincere appreciation for the valuable support of the Chinese government, he said "We hope to continue your support and cooperation in the future"

Dr. Tilaye wished the fellowship recipients to come up with copied systems and technology behind the secret of Chinese remarkable progress besides their successful achievements in their study areas.

Representing the candidates, the Head of Addis Ababa City Government Trade Bureau Dillamo Ottere expressed his keen expectation for the coming school life in China.

Among the 359 scholarship recipients five are state ministers. The remaining are from federal and state offices, educational institutions and various industries.