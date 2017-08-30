Kenya: Tributes Flow At Ouko's Widow Requiem Mass

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised the late Christabel Ouko as "a woman of great substance whose contribution to different sectors in the country would forever be cherished."

President Kenyatta described the late Mrs Ouko, the widow of slain Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko as a resilient person, a pillar of strength and a beacon of hope for both the young and the old.

"I had profound respect and admiration for Mrs Christabel Ouko, a woman of great substance whose contribution to the nation, particularly in areas of social work, community empowerment and farming would forever be cherished," read the condolence message.

The President's speech was read by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed during Mrs Ouko's requiem mass at Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) Valley Road in Nairobi.

SELFLESS

President Kenyatta said the Mrs Ouko would be remembered as a dependable, selfless and virtuous woman who gave her all time to the community dedicate by supporting orphans and needy students through education, as she believed that education was the key to empowering a community.

"She was a resilient person who was a role model to many. Indeed one her greatest contribution to the community is the Dr Robert Ouko community library that she put up in the family land in Koru as a living tribute to her late husband," he said.

The family described her as a respected community leader and a successful businesswoman and a farmer who was engaged with the community through various projects under Ouko Community Initiatives (OCI), one being the award winning Dr Robert Ouko library.

"We are here to pay our tribute to a woman who was not only a pillar and an oasis of calm to her family but a great leader, a friend, a mentor, a visionary to many," said Kenneth Ouko, her first born son.

RESILIENCE

"She was a fierce and formidable woman. Mum was the epitome of strength, the embodiment of resilience, who in the face of life's challenges, remained amiable and gracious with her signature smile that inspired many," added Charles Ouko, the last born.

Mrs Ouko died last week on Monday in a road accident that occurred at Kipsitet area along Awasi-Kericho highway on her way back from the inauguration ceremony of Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

The body left Nairobi Wednesday for Koru where she will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The requiem mass was attended by Jubilee P Head of Secretariat Raphael Tuju, former Kitui Senator David Musila, politician Peter Kenneth among other dignitaries.