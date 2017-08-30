30 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kenyan Delegation in Study Tour of Rapid Bus System

By Alfredzacharia

Dar es Salaam — The delegation of ten people, representing commuter bus companies from Kenya are here in the city for two day study tour of the Dar es Salaam bus rapid transit system.

The delegation is visiting Dar es Salaam to learn of the city's experience in the construction and operation of the Dart system and find how a similar system could be adopted in Nairobi.

The Secretary of the Association of Bus Operators in Kenya Mr Gutheiga Weri told reporters today, August 30, that they have decided to come and learn from Dar city because it shares same characteristics with Nairobi when it comes to transport challenges and population.

"I believe that we can use the experience of what Dar es Salaam has done on Dart system and apply it in Nairobi to reduce the traffic jams which is currently a terrible nightmare to commuters," he said.

On the other hand, the Dart acting executive director Mr Ronald Lwakatare told the delegation that despite some of its challenges the rapid transit system can be a real solution to traffic jams.

