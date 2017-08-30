Sierra Leone: Woman Pours Acid On Boyfriend

Magistrate Santigie Bangura on Monday remanded a lady, who allegedly washed her boyfriend with acid after he destroyed her mobile phone.

Esther Isata Kamara was brought to court for wounding with intent and wounding contrary to Section 18 & 20 of the offences against the Persons Act of 1861.

Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) T.M Bangura, claimed that the accused on Monday, 28th August, 2017, at Sesay Drive, Peninsular-Freetown, poured acid on Frederick ben Bangura with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Explaining his ordeal, the victim who appeared as the first prosecution witness identified the accused as his girlfriend and that on the day of the incident; he gave her some money to prepare him food.

He said the accused person had told him she was going to live the phone at home whilst she went to the market.

"The route she used to the market was different from the actual one. I met her with the phone she had told me she was going to live at home. I asked as to whether that was the route to the market," he said.

The witness said he took the phone from the accused person and smashed it on the floor , adding that his action angered the accused person.

"She left the house. In about an hour, I heard some banging on my door .As I was about to see who was it, she splashed acid on my face," he narrated.

Trying to escape from the danger, the witness said he tried running through the window, but the accused person followed him and poured the acid all over his body.

He explained that he could not recall anything since that moment and he only found himself the following day at the hospital.

The accused person was unrepresented and the matter was adjourned to the 29th of August, 2017.