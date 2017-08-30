Sierra Leone: Women U-20 - Sierra Leone Takes On Morocco Today

Sierra Leone national Women's Under 20 team will face their Moroccan counterpart today in friendly cash in Rabat, Morocco.

The encounter between the two sides will serve as a build-up for both nations in their bid to secure a place in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France.

Sierra Leone has already reached the second round of the qualifiers after Tunisia pulled-out, but Morocco will have to get pass West Africa opponent, Senegal in a two-legged tie on 15 & 29 September, 2017.

However, ahead of Wednesday's friendly, the Sierra Leone head coach, Victoria Conteh is optimistic that her team will shine in the friendly clash.

"This match is very important to us in many aspects. It will help us build the physical and confidence level of the team as well as gives the players international exposure. We will use this match to test our game plan and see whether we are in the right direction or not.

In the end, we will come out of this match with our heads raised up," coach Conteh said. "We have trained a lot and ready to showcase our talents. We will make Sierra Leone proud and be a force to reckon with," she assured.

This will mark the first team both nation comes face-to face in a friendly clash and the second international friendly for a Sierra Leone women's team since the inception of women's football in the country in 1985.

Sierra Leone's first outing was a 0-0 draw in Freetown against Liberia to commemorate the International Women's Day in 2014.