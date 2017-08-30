Sierra Leone: VP Foh Calls for More Support to Aid Construction of Homes

Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh has called for more support from partners, organizations and individuals to assist the government in its quest to build thousands of affordable homes for victims of the August 14, 2017 mudslide and flooding disaster.

According to him, some 200acres of land have already been identified by the government at Mile 6,just as the outskirt of the capital of Freetown, for the construction of the homes, which will ensure that people, especially survivors of the disaster move from vulnerable places to that area.

He was speaking at his office as he received cash donations of over one billion Leones and food items from organizations, institutions and individuals, including Sierra Leone Mining Company, Airtel, Nigerians in Sierra Leone Social Media Community and the Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency.

The flooding and mudslide in the early hours of august 14, 2017, left hundreds of Sierra Leoneans in various communities, including Mount Sugar Loaf and Kaningo dead with some three thousand currently homeless. The disaster is the worst to have struck the country for decades. Over 500 bodies have so far being buried at Waterloo with several hundred yet to be seen.

"This is a national tragedy that has befallen our nations. We are still mourning the loss of lives of hundreds of our compatriots. We are looking forward to partnerships and support that will help us build affordable homes for the effected victims," he said.

He said they intend to carry out the construction of homes in phases, starting with the first one thousand, which is why they want more support from those that have already donated and donor partners to ensure success.

While stressing that the government would not rest until people in disaster prone areas were moved to safer places, VP Foh disclosed that some 5,000 affected victims have already been registered.

Representatives from the organizations expressed sympathy to the government and people for the unfortunate tragedy and unforgettable disaster which resulted to the loss of hundreds of life.

They pledge to continue supporting the government in its effort to ensure safe homes are built for those in disaster prone areas, while mourning the death of the fallen heroes.