Sierra Leone: PPASL Donates, Gives Free Reproductive Health Treatment

The Planned Parenthood Association of Sierra Leone (PPASL), has on Friday, August 18, 2017, provided relief items to displaced family members at the worst affected Regent community disaster site in the outskirt of Freetown.

The relief items include ten bales of used clothing provided by the Japanese Family Planning Association.

Making the presentation, Executive Director of PPASL, Mr. David Williams, on behalf of the organisation, expressed profound condolences to the survivors for the irreparable loss of their loved ones.

He said Planned Parenthood Association is a non- governmental organisation committed to the promotion of Sexual Reproductive Health Information and services.

He said the organisation was saddened because the natural calamity would have definitely affected the association's clients, who are residing in the Western Area.

He said the donation was not measured by its quantum but how it would address the most pressing needs of the people, adding that the association will provide other relief items to affected family members whom he considered as brothers, sisters, sons and daughters, and encouraged all to pray for the country.

The Deputy Headman at Regent, Mr. Ansumana Kamara, thanked the association for coming to the aid of the community at that difficult and trying times, and prayed that such disaster will not occur again.

Representatives from the Offices of National Security and Social Welfare Ministry, expressed appreciation to the association for their donation.

Also, PPASL has provided free sexual and reproductive health services for pregnant women at the association's reproductive health clinic located at no 2 Wesley Street.

The services were provided free of charge to pregnant women, who had gone through the traumatic experience occasioned by the August 14 mudslide and flooding disaster at Regent, Kaningo and Kamayama.