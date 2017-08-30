30 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: DC United Goalkeeper Raising Funds for Flood Victim

By Sahr Morris Jr.

D.C. United goalkeeper, Bill Hamid is the latest international star to engage in fund raising drive for victims of flood disaster in Sierra Leone.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper, whose parents emigrated from Sierra Leone to the U.S., confirmed he still has family living in Sierra Leone which has moved him to team up with his club and 'School for Salone' organisation to help raise money for the victims.

"Seeing this affected, my family from grandmother, to my aunts and uncles and cousins," Hamid said, adding that: "It makes me want to do something about it."

Hamid together with D.C. United and Schools for Salone are raising money by auctioning off game-worn, autographed jersey and will match dollar-for-dollar all funds raised through the auction up to $2,000 for those in need.

"Schools for Salone is a nonprofit I've worked with throughout the years and is currently on the ground in Sierra Leone providing water filtration systems, food and emergency supplies," Hamid said. "Any help you can give to help the people of this country would be greatly appreciated."

Sierra Leone international, Kei Kamara is also raising fund for the same venture, while Turkish based duo, Alfred Sankoh and David Simbo all donated millions of Leone to victims of the August 14 disaster.

