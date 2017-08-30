Sierra Leone: 'I Would Initiate Reconciliatory Drive Within the Party'

SLPP aspirant for the position of national Secretary-General, Mohamed Massaquoi aka Ngo Mass, has noted that if voted into the said office, his immediate moves would be to initiate reconciliatory drive with those who may want to think differently of the outcome of the National Delegates' Conference.

He made the above statement to journalists at his Waterloo Street office last Wednesday August 23rd, 2017, that he was not silent, but working towards the party's victory.

"However, since my office is central to all party programmes and activities, we will build and strengthen existing endeavours to keep the party well focused in winning the 2018 elections", he said, adding that he would strengthen the party's structures with a view to making them more functional to meet the challenges that are dictated by the 2018 elections and beyond.

He further said he and his executive members would make party programmes participatory, with strong youth and gender consideration to ensure they own such programmes, ensure party discipline and promote party values through the relevant structures with respect for elders, who are upholders and guarantors of the party.

Mr.Massaquoi further reiterated that he was not silent and that he was in the race and had been very active in programmes that would help increase the chances of the party winning the 2018 elections, noting that such programmes include participating and contributing to the initiatives that have greatly united the party, supporting the promotion of internal democracy through the conduct of lower level elections that would culminate into the National Delegates' Conference, supporting party programmes that continue to assure and retain maximum degree of trust among the citizenry of this country in the SLPP.

"I have always emphasised and assured my party members that I will give them a more responsible, reliable, efficient and accountable leadership that will attract more people to the party", he stated, adding that he would retain party membership and growth as he boasted that he can deliver those aspirations with ease.

Regarding his relationship with the flagbearer aspirants of the party, Mr. Massaquoi said, "I have an excellent relationship with all of them and we relate very well with trust and respect. I have known them all as responsible Sierra Leoneans for a very long time, qualified in their respective disciplines and have individually and collectively contributed to the socio, economic and political development of this country they wish to head as president of the republic."