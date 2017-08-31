Photo: Francis Nderitu/The Nation

Universities Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga, centre, and other union officials during a media briefing on July 18, 2017 in Nairobi.

A number of university staff have not received their August salaries due to delays by the government in releasing the money.

The more than 27,798 staff normally receive their salaries between 26 and 30 of every month.

With schools having re-opened on Monday for the third term, most staff have been unable to pay fees for their children.

"This is to inform all members of staff that the university has not yet received capitation for the month of August from the government for purposes of disbursement of August salaries," said University of Nairobi acting deputy vice-chancellor, administration and finance, Prof Isaac Mbeche, in a memo to staff.

Prof Mbeche went on: "The university management is in consultation with the relevant authorities to ensure this capitation is urgently released."

CAPITATION

The memo added: "The August 2017 salary will be released immediately upon receipt of capitation from the government. Let us be patient as we await the release of these funds."

The University of Nairobi has a monthly wage bill of more than Sh770 million.

At Moi University, a number of staff said they were yet to receive their salaries, though some said they had been assured that the money would be in their accounts by today, Thursday. Delays were also reported at Rongo University and Maasai Mara University, among others.

The chairman of the Inter-Public Universities Council consultative forum, Prof Paul Kanyari, said he was aware of the delay in payment of salaries.

"Funds have not been released; it's a short delay," said Prof Kanyari, who also chairs the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology council.

SALARY SCALES

The delay comes in the wake of failure by universities to implement new salary scales after the signing of a Sh10 billion 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The arrears were paid until June this year. Universities had to revert to previous salary scales after it emerged that the government had not released money to implement the CBA in subsequent months.

Prof Kanyari said they had written to the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) to explain the reasons for the delay.

Universities across the country are yet to re-open after closing for the August 8 General Election.

Uasu secretary general Constantine Wasonga said staff in all 31 public universities must be paid, otherwise they would boycott work.