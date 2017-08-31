31 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Varsity Staff Yet to Receive August Pay

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Francis Nderitu/The Nation
Universities Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga, centre, and other union officials during a media briefing on July 18, 2017 in Nairobi.
By Ouma Wanzala

A number of university staff have not received their August salaries due to delays by the government in releasing the money.

The more than 27,798 staff normally receive their salaries between 26 and 30 of every month.

With schools having re-opened on Monday for the third term, most staff have been unable to pay fees for their children.

"This is to inform all members of staff that the university has not yet received capitation for the month of August from the government for purposes of disbursement of August salaries," said University of Nairobi acting deputy vice-chancellor, administration and finance, Prof Isaac Mbeche, in a memo to staff.

Prof Mbeche went on: "The university management is in consultation with the relevant authorities to ensure this capitation is urgently released."

CAPITATION

The memo added: "The August 2017 salary will be released immediately upon receipt of capitation from the government. Let us be patient as we await the release of these funds."

The University of Nairobi has a monthly wage bill of more than Sh770 million.

At Moi University, a number of staff said they were yet to receive their salaries, though some said they had been assured that the money would be in their accounts by today, Thursday. Delays were also reported at Rongo University and Maasai Mara University, among others.

The chairman of the Inter-Public Universities Council consultative forum, Prof Paul Kanyari, said he was aware of the delay in payment of salaries.

"Funds have not been released; it's a short delay," said Prof Kanyari, who also chairs the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology council.

SALARY SCALES

The delay comes in the wake of failure by universities to implement new salary scales after the signing of a Sh10 billion 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The arrears were paid until June this year. Universities had to revert to previous salary scales after it emerged that the government had not released money to implement the CBA in subsequent months.

Prof Kanyari said they had written to the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) to explain the reasons for the delay.

Universities across the country are yet to re-open after closing for the August 8 General Election.

Uasu secretary general Constantine Wasonga said staff in all 31 public universities must be paid, otherwise they would boycott work.

Kenya

Fake Maths Books Flood Market Ahead of Exam

Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) has raised the red flag over pirated mathematical log tables that have flooded the market… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.