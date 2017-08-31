30 August 2017

Nigeria: EFCC Working With UAE, Others to Check Corruption in Nigeria - Magu

By Evelyn Okakwu

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has said that the commission has started taking steps towards implementing international agreements recently reached with the governments of other countries.

Mr. Magu made this known at a meeting with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

"I met with the delegation of UAE in Vienna; they are willing to work with us. They have records of people with beneficial ownerships. We are going there very soon," he said.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari signed a pact with the United Arab Emirates to ensure the repatriation of corrupt Nigerians who abscond from the country.

Mr. Magu also welcomed the decision of the justice ministry to put in place a unit that will facilitate improved investigation into criminal cases in the country.

The EFCC boss, who noted that the commission remains a vital organ for the execution of the ongoing war against corruption, added that the new development by the justice ministry will only aid the commission in its ongoing war against corruption.

"If there is any proposal that will add to our work, we will take it," he said.

He added the reported rift between him and the justice minister was nothing but "an imagination of people, which he (Magu) does not believe in."

"There is no rift between me and the attorney-general. The AGF is my minister and there is no reason for us to quarrel. I don't believe that. There is a synergy between us to face the common enemy (corruption)," Mr. Magu said.

The AGF, Abubakar Malami, also recently played down the perceived rift noting that they both (he and Mr Magu) had a job to do to curb corruption.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had equally been quoted recently in the media to have dismissed the rift; adding that if such existed, the presidency would wade in.

