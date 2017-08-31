Nigeria: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV Show Returns With New Sponsor

Lagos — Barely two months after the telecom giant, MTN, halted sponsorship of the popular TV game show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, the show is expected to come back on air by September 3.

This follows the partnership with another international company, Airopay which has agreed to sponsor the show produced by Ultima Studios Limited.

"Airopay is an international payment operator providing services in bill payments, money transfer and immediate loans," says the managing director of Ultima Studios, Mr. Femi Adeniyi

Addressing a joint press conference in Lagos, the CEO of Airopay, Charles Oyakhilome John, said the show would start airing again from September 3rd, adding that it has also increased the winning sums for contestants from N10m to N15m.

He said: "Airopay is thrilled to partner with Ultima Studios Limited, whose passion and dedication to quality and world class productions are well known, by sponsoring the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's Nigeria game show. Airopay is honoured by this partnership.

"Airopay and Ultima are convinced that the synergy between Airopay and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's game show will be mutually beneficial.

"With this new sponsorship, Airopay is proud to say that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire TV game show is much bigger, richer and better, as Airopay has increased the winnings sums of contestants who make it to the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire game show's hot seat and participants who engage in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Homeplay."

Adeniyi however said the presenter will be changed to someone much younger, adding that the former presenter, Frank Edoho is still part of the team.