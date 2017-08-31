29 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV Show Returns With New Sponsor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu and Waheed Issa

Lagos — Barely two months after the telecom giant, MTN, halted sponsorship of the popular TV game show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, the show is expected to come back on air by September 3.

This follows the partnership with another international company, Airopay which has agreed to sponsor the show produced by Ultima Studios Limited.

"Airopay is an international payment operator providing services in bill payments, money transfer and immediate loans," says the managing director of Ultima Studios, Mr. Femi Adeniyi

Addressing a joint press conference in Lagos, the CEO of Airopay, Charles Oyakhilome John, said the show would start airing again from September 3rd, adding that it has also increased the winning sums for contestants from N10m to N15m.

He said: "Airopay is thrilled to partner with Ultima Studios Limited, whose passion and dedication to quality and world class productions are well known, by sponsoring the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's Nigeria game show. Airopay is honoured by this partnership.

"Airopay and Ultima are convinced that the synergy between Airopay and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's game show will be mutually beneficial.

"With this new sponsorship, Airopay is proud to say that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire TV game show is much bigger, richer and better, as Airopay has increased the winnings sums of contestants who make it to the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire game show's hot seat and participants who engage in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Homeplay."

Adeniyi however said the presenter will be changed to someone much younger, adding that the former presenter, Frank Edoho is still part of the team.

Nigeria

What South-East Governors Discussed With Biafra Leader

The South-east governors on Wednesday said dialogue and not confrontation was the only panacea needed to solve the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.