30 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ranking of Lagos As Oil, Gas Producer to Improve in 2020

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Udeme Akpan

Lagos State is set to attract required funding to emerge as major oil and gas destination as a rating agency has given a green light to investors to invest in Lekoil, currently developing fields offshore in the state.

Lagos State had joined the league of oil producers through the coming on stream of Aje field with an initial 3,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd), which was expected to rise to 10,000 bopd by the first quarter of 2017 and 15,000 bopd by early Q2 2017.

The coming on stream of the oil field was a big boost to the State, which said; "It expects an increase in Federal allocations in 2017 through 13 percent derivation from oil and gas."

However, Renaissance Capital yesterday indicated that the high rating of the oil company was based on the ramp-up of commercial production at the Otakikpo field.

In a message to investors and other stakeholders, Renaissance disclosed that it updated Lekoil estimates following the ramp-up of commercial production at the Otakikpo field and its expectation of phase 2 development in the first half of 2018.

Renaissance indicated that it is now more optimistic, after seeing operational progress at both the Otakikpo and Ogo fields.

Nigeria

What South-East Governors Discussed With Biafra Leader

The South-east governors on Wednesday said dialogue and not confrontation was the only panacea needed to solve the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.