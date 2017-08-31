Nigeria: We 'Re Waiting to Hear From Govt - ASUU

Abuja — AS the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo takes over the negotiation team of the Federal Government in the ongoing negotiation with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, President of the union, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyeni said they were still waiting to hear from government.

Speaking to Vanguard on telephone on the take over of the government team by the Vice President, the ASUU boss said they were yet to be briefed on the development.

He said, "Nobody has told us. I am just hearing from you now until we hear from them, we know what to say.

"We are waiting for them to call a meeting now and when they call a meeting we will go.

"If they call a meeting we will attend in as much as it doesn't fall within the holiday."