30 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We 'Re Waiting to Hear From Govt - ASUU

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — AS the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo takes over the negotiation team of the Federal Government in the ongoing negotiation with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, President of the union, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyeni said they were still waiting to hear from government.

Speaking to Vanguard on telephone on the take over of the government team by the Vice President, the ASUU boss said they were yet to be briefed on the development.

He said, "Nobody has told us. I am just hearing from you now until we hear from them, we know what to say.

"We are waiting for them to call a meeting now and when they call a meeting we will go.

"If they call a meeting we will attend in as much as it doesn't fall within the holiday."

Nigeria

What South-East Governors Discussed With Biafra Leader

The South-east governors on Wednesday said dialogue and not confrontation was the only panacea needed to solve the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.