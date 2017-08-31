30 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerians Deserve Better - Hunger, Poverty Have No Political Party - Dino Melaye

"Hunger and poverty have no political party, hunger and poverty have no religion these are the words of

Senator Dino Melaye, who is representing Kogi west senatorial district.

Dino Melaye in a tweet on Wednesday said that: 'Nigerian leaders including me must repent and sincerely deal with hunger and poverty. Nigerians deserve better.'

He further said: "Hunger and poverty have no political party, hunger and poverty have no religion.

To have brought people to discuss on the line of APC or PDP is not correct because the poor PDP man and the poor APC can all go to the same market."

Nigerian leaders including me must repent and sincerely deal with hunger and poverty. Nigerians deserve better. pic.twitter.com/92q85b2tHK

- Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) August 30, 2017

