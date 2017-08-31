30 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Issues South East Governors' Forum Discussed With Nnamdi Kanu

By Emeka Mamah

The agenda of the meeting between the South East Governors ' Forum, SEGF, and Nnamdi Kanu include general security issues bedevilling the country in general and the southeast geopolitical zone in particular.

It was said that the issues discussed also included the application by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami SAN, for Kanu to be re-arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions among other sundry matters. The meeting was said to be a continuous process.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has commended Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN, for brokering the meeting between the governors and Kanu.

Secretary of ECA, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu- Uko who made the commendation in a telephone interview with Vanguard said, "We thank Prof Ben Nwabueze for his sacrifices. We also thank the South East Governors' Forum for it's and sagacity.

"We equally thank Nnamdi Kanu for his humility, simplicity and sincerity. We believe that the meeting will bear fruitful results.

"Issues discussed at the three and a half hour's meeting were frank, direct and mutual. There will be more meetings in the days ahead. It will be a continuous process. We believe that the meeting will get us to a mutual understanding," Ugochukwu -Uko said.

