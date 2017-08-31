Kenya: Teams Chase Qualification in Kigali Ties

Kenya's national sitting volleyball team has intensified preparations ahead of the Para Volley Africa Championships scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda, from September 13 to 17.

This competition will also act as qualifiers for the World Sitting Volleyball Championships which will be held in July, 2018, in The Hague, Netherlands.

The 30-member squad held their sixth training session Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, under the guidance of coach Juma Walukhu who exuded confidence that both the men's and women's team will proceed to the global stage this time round.

Walukhu also appealed for support from the government, through the sports ministry, to enable the team get into residential training so that they can get more practice time.

"The only countries that are a threat to us continentally are Rwanda, Algeria, Morocco, South Africa and, maybe, Egypt, but we beat some of these countries in the Olympic qualifiers so if we plan well, we shall be able to beat them again this time round," said Walukhu.

SLIGHT IMBALANCE

"Rwanda are always a strong team because many of their players are amputees, while most of our players are those who were affected by Polio so there is that slight imbalance."

"That is why we appeal to the government to enable these players get into residential training so that they can train without any interference of distraction. That way we shall be able to perform even better in the competition," Walukhu added.

In the Para Volley Africa Championships, Kenya will field both the men's and women's para-volleyball teams to fight for one of the four tickets (two for either gender) reserved for Africa in next year's global competition.

The national team has had to contend with neglect from Kenyan authorities in previous years, and despite winning the continental spot in 2010, they failed to attend the World Championships due to lack of funds.

The team is scheduled to leave for Kigali on September 8, and they will be seeking to dislodge defending champions Rwanda and North African teams who have dominated the continental scene in the last decade.

In 2015, the men's team wound up fourth after going down to hosts Rwanda in the semi-finals and losing again to Algeria in the third place playoffs. The women's team clinched bronze after beating Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoffs.

Eight countries including Uganda, DRC, Morocco and Egypt have confirmed their participation in the five-day event that will staged at the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Gymnasium and Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Remera, Rwanda.

This continental showpiece was initially supposed to be held in Kenya between May 15 and 22, but Kenya pulled out citing financial constraints.