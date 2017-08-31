31 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Jules Sentore Set for a Musical Tour in Morocco

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddie Nsabimana

Singer Jules Sentore is set to embark on a 10-day musical tour in Morocco to promote his latest music album-Indashyikirwa.

The 26-year-old folk musician will be in the Maghreb nation from September 10 to 20.

With his music band, Sentore will perform for the Rwandan community in the cities Casablanca, Rabat and Kourigba. Under the theme 'Hommage a la Cuture Rwandaise' the tour is aimed at promoting Rwandan culture through music.

"It is something which the Rwandan community in Morocco has been asking me to do and when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands," Sentore, who is also among the artistes to perform at 'Festival de Cinema Africa in de Kourigba," said.

The singer said he is looking forward to this tour as a great opportunity to meet music lovers and to showcase Rwanda's unique culture through music.

"It is an opportunity to take our culture and values as well as our unique identity to the rest of the world," Sentore said in an interview with The New Times

Sentore also pointed out that performing alongside artistes from different parts of the continent at the Festival de Cinema Africa in de Kourigba' will boost his music career.

Sentore's Indashyikirwa album comprises songs like Uranyura, Kora Akazi, Umpe Akanya, Ndayoboza, Mumaranyota, Ruca Imana, and cover track Indashyikirwa.

Rwanda

Women's Cycling Team Get Head Coach

Team Rwanda Cycling has appointed American Tarah Cole as the head coach for women's cycling team and to take charge of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.