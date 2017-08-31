Rwanda: Jules Sentore Set for a Musical Tour in Morocco

Singer Jules Sentore is set to embark on a 10-day musical tour in Morocco to promote his latest music album-Indashyikirwa.

The 26-year-old folk musician will be in the Maghreb nation from September 10 to 20.

With his music band, Sentore will perform for the Rwandan community in the cities Casablanca, Rabat and Kourigba. Under the theme 'Hommage a la Cuture Rwandaise' the tour is aimed at promoting Rwandan culture through music.

"It is something which the Rwandan community in Morocco has been asking me to do and when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands," Sentore, who is also among the artistes to perform at 'Festival de Cinema Africa in de Kourigba," said.

The singer said he is looking forward to this tour as a great opportunity to meet music lovers and to showcase Rwanda's unique culture through music.

"It is an opportunity to take our culture and values as well as our unique identity to the rest of the world," Sentore said in an interview with The New Times

Sentore also pointed out that performing alongside artistes from different parts of the continent at the Festival de Cinema Africa in de Kourigba' will boost his music career.

Sentore's Indashyikirwa album comprises songs like Uranyura, Kora Akazi, Umpe Akanya, Ndayoboza, Mumaranyota, Ruca Imana, and cover track Indashyikirwa.