31 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Fire-Fighting Training Centre to Open at Kigali International Airport

By Hudson Kutesa

Kigali international airport firefighters will start training under real-life conditions, thanks to a firefighting training center opening next month.

The centre is set up by Drager, a German company dealing in medical and safety technology in partnership with the DEG (German Investment and Development Corporation).

The launch of the center is scheduled for Friday September 1, at the airport premises.

According to a statement sent to The New Times from the Drager Company, trainings will be conducted using the AFS 3000, an advanced gas-fueled airplane simulator recognised for its efficiency, realistic training and eco-friendliness.

International Civil Aviation Organization says that the AFS 3000 meets all the requirements for the "hot training"

The training will offer airport fire-fighters with advanced skills to boost their capacity to deal with any accidents that may occur.

The training centre will employ advanced fire simulation devices and technologies that impose simulated fires and smoke on air planes for the purpose of instructing fire suppression personnel in different fire situations and fire suppression techniques.

The tech realistic training conditions, authentic simulated fires and its whole system is operated from a technical area via a touch screen.

The centre inauguration day will also feature demonstration by newly trained Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority firefighters showcasing how to use the new technology to suppress air planefire breakouts.

The day will be used to give a realistic demonstration of how the future training sessions will be conducted, showing how these new solutions can contribute to the education and training of firefighters in Rwanda.

Kigali International Airport continues to make strides both on the continent and internationally. This year, the airport was ranked second-best airport in Africa and best in East Africa by a reputable Canadian travel and hospitality firm, Sleeping Airports.

Efforts to get more details from Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority were futile as the communications office declined to our request for more information

