Africa: Adak Wants Africa to Invest More in Clean Sport

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has requested African governments to invest more resources in the fight against doping to ensure that the continent eradicates the vice, promotes clean sport and abides by the internationally set standards by global stake holders in the sports industry.

This, Adak maintains, will be in line with agencies such as the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Addressing participants during the first Africa Anti-Doping Think Tank Forum in the Seychelles on Tuesday, Adak chief executive officer Japhter Rugut emphasised the need for African governments to enact the necessary laws aimed at promoting clean sports.

"The Kenyan case is unique in many ways since our position as a sporting powerhouse especially in athletics has catapulted us to the world map which means greater scrutiny of our record-shattering athletes," he said.

The Adak chief executive was invited to the meeting to describe the journey that Kenya undertook to establish anti-doping mechanisms and step up the fight against doping.

During the meeting the Chief Executive explained how, together with other government officials, they had to work round the clock to ensure compliance to the World Anti-Doping Code so that the country could take part in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"We were almost being declared non-compliant weeks to the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil. Wada had given us a set of requirements which needed to be fulfilled for us to be allowed to take part in the global sporting event."

"I am glad that the government threw its full weight behind our efforts and within a short period we had surpassed the targets by Wada. As a clear indication of the government's commitment to anti-doping activities, Parliament was recalled from recess to debate the anti-doping bill after which we shared it with Wada."

The Wada Director, Africa Region, Rodney Swigelaar lauded Kenya's effort in setting up Adak while noting that the country is a perfect example for other African countries who are yet to establish their National Anti-Doping Organisations.

"Kenya is a leading example on how African governments can dedicate resources, financial and otherwise, to the promotion of clean sport. Kenya has also been instrumental in the establishment of other NADOs within the East African region as it hosts the Wada Zone V Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) offices," Said Swigelaar.