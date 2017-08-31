Kenya: Waiguru Asks Ouko to Audit Kirinyaga County Records

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has requested an audit of the county financial transactions, saying more than Sh400 million may have been misused in the last eight months.

In a letter to Auditor-General Edward Ouko dated August 28, Ms Waiguru cited glaring expenditures that cannot be explained and bills amounting to more than Sh400 million that were paid during the last two months of former Governor Joseph Ndathi's administration.

She said the procurement director had fled the county, saying his life was in danger.

COUNTY HEADQUARTERS

"More than Sh374 million out of Sh480 million was released for construction of the county headquarters. This is despite the fact that the building is not even anywhere near completion," Ms Waiguru told Nation by phone.

"I wish to request a comprehensive special financial audit for the county," read the letter addressed to Mr Ouko.

The governor has narrowed down the audit request to the financial and human resource commitments made in the last eight months when Mr Ndathi was in office.

In the letter, she says that cash set aside for roads was also released to contractors even before work was complete.

STAFF

"Most of the staff that were hired on a temporary basis were employed on permanent and pensionable terms a few weeks to the elections. This is very suspicious," said Ms Waiguru.

The governor also revealed that some county offices in Kutus have no water and electricity as the bills have not been paid for months despite the cash being released.

"We have asked the Treasury to second another procurement officer," said Ms Waiguru.

In the 2014/2015 financial year report, the Auditor-General indicated that the former governor could not account for Sh3.4 billion.

When she took over office, Ms Waiguru lamented that the Sh480 million county headquarters in Kutus was not even complete yet the contractor had been paid.

NO WATER, ELECTRICITY

She noted that headquarters lack electricity and water while it has not been fully constructed and wondered where the money for such a flagship project goes.

Ms Waiguru ordered that electricity and piped water be provided and construction be completed without delay.

Wednesday, county Jubilee vice-chairman Mureithi Kang'ara said the governor's move was commendable.

He said Dr Ouko should reveal how the county resources were managed.

"Ms Waiguru has made a wise decision to invite the Auditor-General to audit the financial accounts of the County. It is important that Ms Waiguru knows how the funds which the county used to receive for development and other purposes from the Treasury was spent so that she can know what action to take," said Mr Kang'ara.

Mr Kang'ara who was also Ms Waiguru's chief campaigner, said Dr Ouko should reveal how the resources of the County were managed.

"Ms Waiguru is determined to uphold transparency and accountability and that is why she has written to Dr Ouko. I'm so impressed by her action," added Mr Kang'ara.