31 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cabinet - New Premier Ngirente Takes Oath of Office

By Athan Tashobya

President Paul Kagame yesterday appointed Edouard Ngirente as Rwanda's new Prime Minister.

Ngirente was the first Cabinet appointment in Kagame's new mandate that officially began on August 18 - the day he was sworn-in to office for a new seven-year term.

Ngirente, 44, took oath of office at Parliament yesterday, shortly after being appointed prime minister.

"I trust in his [Ngirente] ability, will and determination to serve and deliver on what Rwandans expect of him," President Kagame said shortly after officiating the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament.

"I had a chat with him prior to his appointment and we discussed the job at hand. I assured him of support and that our way of working is by close collaboration and complementing each other," Kagame added.

Ngirente replaces Anastase Murekezi, who has served as Prime Minister since July 2014.

President Kagame thanked Murekezi for serving diligently during his tenure.

"Thank you [Murekezi] for all the hard work and all that you have contributed to move this country forward," Kagame said, adding that he believes the former premier will continue serving in other capacities beneficial to the country.

Murekezi is now the Ombudsman, replacing Aloys Cyanzayire who was one Rwanda's Chief Justice.

The rest of the Cabinet will be sworn in today.

