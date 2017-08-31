Rwanda: Cimerwa Corporate Golf Tourney for Saturday

The inaugural CIMERWA Corporate Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday at the Par-72 Kigali Golf Course in Nyarutarama.

CIMERWA, the local manufacturer of cement are the sponsors of the one-day event, expected to attract mainly corporate golfers from within Rwanda and the region.

Participants will also feature some of CIMERWA's clientele, and the company staff members including the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bheki Mthembu, a passionate golfer.

"CIMERWA is proud to be associated with golf in Rwanda. And for the first time, the brand will be hosting its maiden golf tournament, which in future is expected to be annual, attracting professionals as the sport grows," speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mthembu said.

According to Mthembu, the company intends to demonstrate its brand tagline 'Strength Beyond the Bag' by showcasing its strength in sports.

"The CIMERWA brand is an enabler. We want to use the sport of golf to bring the business community together and as such we enable them to connect with each other. This tourney will converge one of the largest gatherings of the business community, which we want to connect with," Mthembu added.

The Kigali Golf Club Captain Dr. Davis Kashaka noted that the sport of golf in Rwanda is growing steadily.

"CIMERWA comes on board at a time when Rwanda's golf is exciting and promising. CIMERWA also sponsored the national team at the recently ended East African Golf Challenge in Tanzania. We have no doubt that we shall reap positively from this partnership," Kashaka said.