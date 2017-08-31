Photo: Joseph Kiggundu/Daily Monitor

The suspects in the dock at Nabweru Court.

Twelve people were on Wednesday arraigned before Nabweru Chief Magistrates Court on the outskirts of the city and charged in connection with the recent wave of murders of women in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

The twelve, were produced before Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani who did not allow them plead to the capital offense that included; terrorism, murder and aggravated robbery.

This was because his court as magistrate court does have jurisdiction to try them.

The court just read for the suspects the 11 counts of the aforementioned charges before sending them on remand at Luzira Prison.

The suspects are Ibrahim Kaweesa, Robert Mugerwa, Tamale Isma,Steven Ssempijja, Mahad Kakumba, Sam Mayambala,Philip Tumuhimbise, Tina Prosper Nantongo, David Wasswa,George Ssempa, Bosco Waligo and Ismeal Ssegawa

Prosecution alleges that the accused persons, for purposes of intimidating the public for either a social, political or economic reasons and without regard to the safety of others, directly involved themselves in the acts of terrorism by murdering; Patricia Nansubuga, Maria Birungi, Teddy Nakachwa, Juliet Nampijja, Josephine Nakazibwe and four other unidentified women.

Prosecution further states that the accused persons robbed the deceased of their property including a mattress, two mobile phones, two blankets, a pair of bed sheets and Shs100,000.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons allegedly committed the offenses between May and August 2017 in the areas of Nansana, Kazo and Kawempe.

They were remanded to Luzira until September 12 when they will be returned for purposes of mention of their case on how far the investigations have gone.

They will continue reporting to that court until such a time when the police conclude their investigations to send them to the High court that has jurisdiction to try them.

All the charges slapped against the accused attract a maximum penalty of death by hanging on conviction.