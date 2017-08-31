Rwanda: Bourse - Local Counters' Index Up 2.64%

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) benchmark index gained 0.36 per cent yesterday to close at 125.40 points. The RSE All Share Index had dropped to 124.95 points on Tuesday, according to the RSE daily market report.

The index for local firms was up 2.64 per cent following a decline of 4.62 the previous session to close at 123.48 points. The upward trend was due to the increasing Bank of Kigali share price that gained Rwf17 to Rwf270 during yesterday's trading session, the report shows.

On Tuesday, the lender had shed Rwf27 to Rwf253, leading to a 4.62 per cent drop in the index for local counters. Bralirwa and I&M Bank counter dropped by Rwf1 each yesterday.

The Bank of Kigali counter recorded a total turnover of Rwf17.2 million from 68,000 shares traded in two deals, while Bralirwa counter closed at Rwf134, down from Rwf135 during the previous session. The beverages firm realised Rwf536,000 turnover from 4,000 shares sold in one deal, while I&M Bank recorded Rwf110,400 from 1,200 shares in one deal. The counter closed at Rwf92, lower than Rwf93 on Tuesday.

The other equities counters closed as follows: Crystal Telecom Rwf70; Equity Bank Rwf320; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf330 and USL Rwf104. Meanwhile, the bond market pushed Rwf54 million worth of bonds in one deal at Rwf101.5.