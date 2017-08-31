Rwanda: Omborenga Signs Two-Year Contract With APR FC

Rwanda international Fitina Omborenga has inked a two-year contract with APR FC, a deal that will keep him at the military club until the end of the 2018/2019 campaign.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Wednesday by APR head coach Jimmy Mulisa, who expressed his delight at signing "the best full-back" in the country.

"We are happy to secure the services of Omborenga, he is a talented footballer. He will add a lot of value and power to the team. I have worked with him before in the national team, he is the best full back in Rwanda, and it is absolutely a pleasure to have him here," Mulisa said.

The news has put an end to speculation that had linked the former SC Kiyovu right-back to reigning league champions Rayon Sports, and AS Kigali.

The 21-year-old Omborenga spent last season at MFK Topolcany in Slovakia's third division league. MFK released Omborenga, Rashid Kalisa and Jean Claude Iranzi on grounds of unmet expectations at the Slovakian third tier league side. Initially, Omborenga tried his luck at UCAM Murcia, in Spain's second division, but failed the trials.

In a separate interview, Omborenga said, "I am happy to sign for APR; this is a club with rich history and good football. I'm looking forward to enjoying my career back at home and helping the club to win trophies."

Asked about his fitness status, Omborenga said, "My fitness levels have never been better. I'm in better physical shape than I was before leaving for Slovakia last year."

APR will represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Confederation Cup. Omborenga is expected to fill the shoes of Michel Rusheshangoga who left the club. He will begin training with his new teammates on Thursday.

Injury boost

Meanwhile, APR have been handed a huge boost with the return to training of Andrew Buteera (knee) and Blaise Itangishaka (leg)-the duo has been training with the rest of the squad since last week and there was no recurrence to their injuries.

But they will be without new signing Ernest Sugira, who is expected to be out for the next five months after suffering a closed tibia fracture while training with the national team two weeks ago.

Reigning Peace Cup champions, APR, have not been very busy in the transfer market instead opting to promote young players from the club academy.

Promoted players include; Marc Goven Nshimiyimana, Christian Ishimwe, Shafi Songayingabo, Innocent Kope Bakundaukize, Fiston Ishimwe, Saleh Nyirinkindi and Protais Sindambiwe.

There are three other youngsters; Bogarde Ikitegetse from Isonga FC, Martin Twizerimana from SC Kiyovu, Jean D'Amour Munyanbuhoro (Marines FC), who are currently undergoing trials.

APR released Rwandan internationals Faustin Usengimana, who returned to Rayon Sports, Djamar Mwiseneza (no team) and Innocent 'Di Maria' Habyarimana, who joined Kiyovu.

Patrick Sibomana signed for Belarus Premier League side Shakhtyor Soligorsk while Rusheshangoga signed for newly promoted Tanzanian Premier League side Singida United.

The record 15-time league champions, APR, will begin the 2017/18 league campaign against Sunrise FC on September 30.