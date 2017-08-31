Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has ordered Temeke District council not to demolish over 300 houses which were marked for demolition in Toangoma Street in Kigamboni.

This has been revealed today August 30 by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda during his meeting with Toangoma residents.

Mr Makonda said the president called him on Wednesday August 30 and asked him if he was aware of the exercise and ordered him to tell Temeke district council to stop the exercise.

"He (the President) called me today morning and asked me if I was aware of the exercise and I told him that I wasn't... he has sent me here to tell you no house will be demolished," said Mr Makonda.

Residents of Toangoma, Masaki area in Temeke District were in a state of despair following an announcement expressing government intention to demolish about 300 houses, which are in the government's reserve (greenbelt).

Temeke Municipal Director, Mr Nassibu Mbaga, said on August 29 that owners of the said houses were given a seven-day notice to vacate the area to pave the way for the demolition. It expired on Monday.