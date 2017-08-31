South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Can Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Give Voters Enough Reason to Head to the Polls Come 2019?

analysis

As Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma goes on the campaign trail around the country (and actually leaving KwaZulu-Natal from time to time) she is finally giving us a sense of the policies she is interested in. Wherever she goes, the initials are the same: RET - Radical Economic Transformation. She often adds a few sentences that link the words "land" and "expropriation". For someone who hardly ever used these phrases before, it is clearly for campaigning purposes only. If she were to win the leadership of the ANC, she would be taking over at a time when the party is at its weakest, electorally speaking, which means she is likely to take the same strategy to national elections in 2019. But is this strategy enough to keep the ANC in power?



Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma does not appear to be a natural political campaigner. She has very little time for glad-handing, or speaking to the media, or even answering questions. Unlike Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who takes on the issues of the day directly (corruption, the #GuptaLeaks, the economy), Dlamini-Zuma tends to avoid them. On Tuesday she refused to answer questions from journalists, saying it was not a press conference. It's a...