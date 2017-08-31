30 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Opens Bids for Construction of Stiegler's Gorge Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Stiegler's Gorge (file photo)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has opened the tendering process for the construction of Rufiji Hydropower project at Stiegler's Gorge.

The project will see the construction of the largest dam in Tanzania along the Rufiji River in the Selous Game Reserve.

The hydropower project will have an installed capacity of at least 2,100MW with a minimum guaranteed annual firm energy of 5,920 GWh.

A statement released by MEM today, August 30 says the tender will be conducted through International Competitive Bidding (ICB) as specified in the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 and the Public Procurement (Goods, Works, Non-Consultants Services and Disposal of Public Assets by Tender) Regulations, 2013.

"The deadline for submission of bids is at 10:00 hours East African Time on October 16, 2017," the statement reads in part.

The hydropower project will comprise of construction of the main dam and appurtenant structures with the expected total reservoir storage capacity of 34,000 million cubic.

The dam height will be about 134 metres, expected reservoir length is estimated to be 100 kilometres covering an area of about 1,350 square kilometres.

In addition to the main dam, there will be saddle dams and cofferdams.

The project will also include construction of a power houses to generate the required capacity of 2,100 MW and a 400kV switchyard, according to the statement.

The statement further says that both private and public or semi-public companies are invited to apply for the tender but only if they can establish that they are legally, autonomous and operate under commercial law.

Bidders are required to have minimum average annual construction turnover of $500 million calculated as certified payments received for contracts in progress and or completed within last five years, according to the statement.

"All tenders must be accompanied by a bid security in a form of Bank Guarantee in the amount of Sh200 million which shall be valid for 120days from the deadline of submission of the bids," the statement further reads.

The construction of the project is expected to be completed in three years.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Stops Demolition of 300 Houses

President John Magufuli has ordered Temeke District council not to demolish over 300 houses which were marked for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.