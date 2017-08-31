Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has opened the tendering process for the construction of Rufiji Hydropower project at Stiegler's Gorge.

The project will see the construction of the largest dam in Tanzania along the Rufiji River in the Selous Game Reserve.

The hydropower project will have an installed capacity of at least 2,100MW with a minimum guaranteed annual firm energy of 5,920 GWh.

A statement released by MEM today, August 30 says the tender will be conducted through International Competitive Bidding (ICB) as specified in the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 and the Public Procurement (Goods, Works, Non-Consultants Services and Disposal of Public Assets by Tender) Regulations, 2013.

"The deadline for submission of bids is at 10:00 hours East African Time on October 16, 2017," the statement reads in part.

The hydropower project will comprise of construction of the main dam and appurtenant structures with the expected total reservoir storage capacity of 34,000 million cubic.

The dam height will be about 134 metres, expected reservoir length is estimated to be 100 kilometres covering an area of about 1,350 square kilometres.

In addition to the main dam, there will be saddle dams and cofferdams.

The project will also include construction of a power houses to generate the required capacity of 2,100 MW and a 400kV switchyard, according to the statement.

The statement further says that both private and public or semi-public companies are invited to apply for the tender but only if they can establish that they are legally, autonomous and operate under commercial law.

Bidders are required to have minimum average annual construction turnover of $500 million calculated as certified payments received for contracts in progress and or completed within last five years, according to the statement.

"All tenders must be accompanied by a bid security in a form of Bank Guarantee in the amount of Sh200 million which shall be valid for 120days from the deadline of submission of the bids," the statement further reads.

The construction of the project is expected to be completed in three years.