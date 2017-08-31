Uganda: Pharaohs Back After 22 Years

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Cranes players train ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt this week.

Entebbe — It's been so long since the Egyptian cames here that not even their legendary Esam El-Hadary has been to the Pearl of Africa as part of Africa's most successful national football team.

It's 22 years since the Pharaohs faced Uganda Cranes in a competitive game during the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

That game on January 21, 1995, ended in a goalless draw at Nakivubo stadium.

El-Hadary, 44, currently at Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun, would then make his debut in 1996 and go on to win a mind-boggling 144 caps - and counting.

The Pharaohs arrived in the country last night at 9.10pm on a chartered flight ahead of tomorrow's 2018 World Cup qualifying game.

There was heavy security deployment at Entebbe Airport as the visitors slipped into the waiting bus, refusing to speak to any of the waiting media as they were driven off to the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

El-Hadary is part of the team that arrived on Monday along with former Valencia and Inter Milan coach Hector Cuper.

The star cast was completed by Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.

English Premier League duo Mohammed ElNeny (Arsenal) and Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) will also feature tomorrow.

The North Africans, who last qualified for the World Cup in 1990, lead group E with six points, two more than Uganda.

Three-time World Cup finalists Ghana are third on a single point while Congo Brazzaville are yet to set off in the hunt for Africa's five places in Russia next year.

"My biggest memory of that game is the twins," Philip Obwiny, a Cranes defender at the time, recalls in reference to Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan who played in that game.

"We have some chances but failed to convert them. But, there are things that haven't changed about them. They are still very good technically. Egypt is not an easy team," Obwiny said.

Cranes were thumped 6-0 in the return encounter, a game Obwiny missed while on trials in Europe, with current assistant coach and goalkeepers' trainer Fred Kajoba starting the game in Alexandria.

But, so much water has passed under the bridge that even Kajoba bears no scars. "We nearly held them in Gabon (Egypt won 1-0 in Afcon)," Kajoba said in a recent interview.

The Pharaohs that came here in 1995 had won three Nations Cup titles. That side, riding on Hossam Hassan's goals would go on to win a fourth African crown in 1998.

They are now seven-time champions. "They are one of the best team on the continent. I mean the titles are there to show," Obwiny, whose Cranes' career spanned nine years from 1994, added.

Adding that; "You can see that even after the 2011 political mess, they are back to doing well." Egypt lost 2-1 in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final to Cameroon following a seven-year absence from the showpiece. Enroute, Egypt beat Uganda 1-0 in morale-sapping game in Port-Gentil, Gabon.