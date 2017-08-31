Uganda/Egypt: Red-Hot Okwi Hopes to Make Form Count

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Cranes players train ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt this week.

Kampala — Is Tanzania's Simba the club you feel most at home? "Two clubs," he said, "Simba and SC Villa."

"One is where I broke through, the one that made me; and the other is one where I have enjoyed a lot of good memories, won a lot of trophies, and where I am always welcome."

The latest good memories are as fresh as last Saturday, when Simba striker Emmanuel Okwi scored four goals as the Tanzanian giants demolished Shooting Ruvu 7-0 in the league.

With Mohamed Salah scoring one and creating another in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal in the United Kingdom a day later, Uganda can also boast of their own having the best possible rehearsal for tomorrow's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt at Namboole.

"I feel much more confident," Okwi told Daily Monitor from the Cranes training at Namboole, "I feel much stronger, and sharper.

Counting his chances

"And I feel this is the best time for me to get a chance to face a team as good as Egypt." With the retirement of Geoffrey Massa, Okwi will surely count his chances.

He, however, faces competition from Derrick Nsibambi and Geoffrey Sserunkuma, the two strikers who have been impressive for club and country.

At least that is one headache Cranes coach Moses Basena will welcome given that Uganda's chances against the fluid Egyptians are heavily reliant on winning the game at Namboole before a tougher challenge in Alexandria next Tuesday.

"I do not know what the coach has in mind but I am here to fight for my place but the most important thing is that we win."

The last time Okwi came up against Egypt, the game ended in a 3-0 away friendly thrashing four years ago, while Uganda's only win over the Pharaohs remains a 5-1 trouncing in another friendly in 1965.

Egypt have since beaten Uganda 14 times, including a narrow 1-0 victory in Gabon, and drawn on three occasions.

Okwi never made it to Gabon, but admits the Cranes will have to be more astute than they were against Egypt at the Nations Cup if they are to claim the day tomorrow.

"Truth be told I don't think we did so much as to win," he said, "They were deserved winners but this is a good opportunity for us and every one of us is pumped up for this game."

Egypt top E with six points from two matches, leading Uganda by two. Ghana and Congo Brazzaville complete the group, where only the winner will qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup.