30 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Zambia: Massive Losses as Fire Guts Zambia Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Chawe

Hundreds of traders are counting losses after a market was razed to the ground in Ndola, Zambia's second largest city.

The tragedy on Tuesday started just after midnight when traders closed their operations.

Merchandise worth millions of kwacha (Zambian currency) was burnt to ashes at Kapalala Market in Ndola after a fire swept through the market, destroying over 3,000 stands," reported state radio.

"....marketers were found wailing and watching helplessly as their goods went up in flames," it said.

The inferno

Fire fighters had a rough time fighting the inferno, due to restricted accessibility.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Local media quoted one of the trader, Ms Cecilia Chitafu, who recounted that all her merchandise had been burnt to ashes.

About 6,000 people are estimated to be doing business at the market at its peak.

Supply lines

Ndola is located in the Copperbelt Province, north of the capital Lusaka.

In July, the country's largest market, Soweto, was partially gutted, an incident that prompted President Edgar Lungu to invoke the emergency powers to deal with "acts of sabotage".

The relatively calm southern African state experienced "rising cases of politically motivated fires and vandalism of vital electricity supply lines", which government alleged was being perpetrated by the opposition.

Zambia

City Market On Fire

It seems the fire episode in the Zambian political arena is not closed with Ndola's main Masala Market reportedly on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.