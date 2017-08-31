Egypt/Uganda: Cranes Should Be Inspired By Previous Loss to Egypt

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Cranes players train ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt this week.

There was a sense of contentment in The Cranes camp even under the discomforting humid conditions that swept through the night of January 21 in Port-Gentil (Gabon), off the coast of the Atlantic.

Cranes were coming off a tough contest with one of Africa's football giants, Egypt. But as the final whistle drew nigh, the Pharaohs' midfielder Abdallah Said scored on 88 minutes, not only ending Cranes' resolve, but also knocking them out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

That 0-1 was expected to be a long-standing pain for The Cranes. But they quickly moved on.

Few really believed The Cranes would beat Egypt at this level. And let us face it, it is a mindset that many of our players harbour. Football success is a game of psychology; how much you want it and believe you can do it, let alone the class.

No question, Egypt proved to have a lot more of that than The Cranes did.

Although Mohammed Salah did not appear to have an easy way through Uganda's defence then, his hold-up play, that saw him leave left-back Godfrey Walusimbi sprawling to recover, though not fast enough, to stop the reverse pass, that found Said, was expertly done.

Salah is in such scintillating form currently for his Liverpool side, probably more than he was in January. Of course Salah will be a big threat. But also, Cranes has got to be more daring this time and ask Egypt's defence more questions than in the previous encounter.

With the speed of Farouk Miya and Emma Okwi, the ingenuity of Kizito Luwaga, backed by the finishing ability of Geoffrey Sserunkuma, The Cranes can dare to dream.