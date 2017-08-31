Photo: allafrica.com

Noti Flow vs Prezzo.

Female rapper Noti Flow has blasted controversial rapper CMB Prezzo for allegedly making her lose a huge amount of money.

Prezzo, whom at one point was rumoured to be dating Noti Flow, was set to appear in the female rapper’s video shoot of the song Tupendane.

According to the female rapper, Prezzo asked to be included in the shoot but stood her up even after she had paid for every expenses.

Noti Flow claims that on the eve of the shoot, Prezzo started giving her all sorts of excuses not bearing in mind that she had paid Sh100,000 for the closure of Nairobi CBD where the shoot was set to happen.

She had also printed 50 t-shirts inscribed with the word Tupendane (which she is currently selling at Sh1,000) that were to be worn by the crowd she had been invited for the shoot.

DIFFERENT SONG

These expenses also included a pair of matching suit that she says she had paid for Prezzo for a sum of Sh10,000.

“This s**t nigga stood me up on my video shoot of the song that he had actually requested me to include him. On the eve of the day he started giving me all manners of excuses including telling me that I was close to Colonel Mustapha whom he doesn ' t get along with and whom he had a feeling would be part of the shoot, Noti vented.

Prezzo never paid a dime, all he needed was to be there. Even the suit he was to wear on the day I had paid for it but he never went for the measurements until a day to the video shoot. Who does that? He is such an a** hole, she ranted.

With the turn of events she decided not to let everything go to waste and ended up shooting a different song Kamatia that she is set to release. The song is teased on her distrack to fellow female rapper Femi One, Forehead .