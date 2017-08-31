31 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Female Rapper Noti Flow Gives Prezzo a Piece of her Mind for Standing Her Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Noti Flow vs Prezzo.
By Thomas Matiko

Female rapper Noti Flow has blasted controversial rapper CMB Prezzo for allegedly making her lose a huge amount of money.

Prezzo, whom at one point was rumoured to be dating Noti Flow, was set to appear in the female rapper’s video shoot of the song Tupendane.

According to the female rapper, Prezzo asked to be included in the shoot but stood her up even after she had paid for every expenses.

Noti Flow claims that on the eve of the shoot, Prezzo started giving her all sorts of excuses not bearing in mind that she had paid Sh100,000 for the closure of Nairobi CBD where the shoot was set to happen.

She had also printed 50 t-shirts inscribed with the word Tupendane (which she is currently selling at Sh1,000) that were to be worn by the crowd she had been invited for the shoot.

DIFFERENT SONG

These expenses also included a pair of matching suit that she says she had paid for Prezzo for a sum of Sh10,000.

“This s**t nigga stood me up on my video shoot of the song that he had actually requested me to include him. On the eve of the day he started giving me all manners of excuses including telling me that I was close to Colonel Mustapha whom he doesn ' t get along with and whom he had a feeling would be part of the shoot, Noti vented.

Prezzo never paid a dime, all he needed was to be there. Even the suit he was to wear on the day I had paid for it but he never went for the measurements until a day to the video shoot. Who does that? He is such an a** hole, she ranted.

With the turn of events she decided not to let everything go to waste and ended up shooting a different song Kamatia that she is set to release. The song is teased on her distrack to fellow female rapper Femi One, Forehead .

Kenya

University Staff Yet to Receive August Pay

A number of university staff have not received their August salaries due to delays by the government in releasing the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.