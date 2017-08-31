Uganda: Government, UNDP Sign Shs150b Fund to Restore Wetlands

Kampala — Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a $42.2m (Shs150b) financing agreement to restore degraded wetlands.

The green climate fund project will also work to improve ecosystems, strengthen climate information and early warning systems in Uganda.

According to Finance minister Matia Kasaija, the project is geared towards safeguarding Uganda's wetlands, improving people's livelihoods and increasing resilience of wetland dependent communities.

"We have destroyed this country environmentally. Those who are entrusted with this money should use it for the purpose for which it has been agreed," he said.

Mr Kasaija called upon government ministries, departments and agencies to align their budgets and implement the needed national climate actions.

Degradation of wetlands and their associated ecosystems is on the increase which is affecting about 3.2 million that directly use wetlands for their livelihood and food security.

The $42.2m (Shs150b), is supported with a $24m grant from the Green Climate Fund, $2m from UNDP and $18.2m in co-financing from the government.

Ms Rosa Malango, the UN resident coordinator/ UNDP resident representative, while speaking during the signing of the agreement at ministry of Finance last week, said the eight-year "Building Resilient Communities, Wetland Ecosystems and Associated Catchments in Uganda" project will increase resilience in the face of climate change impacts.

This will be done through introducing climate-smart interventions, technologies and land use practices relevant for the wetlands dependent communities and catchment areas.