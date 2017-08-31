Photo: Povo Zimbabwe/Twitter

Supporters on their way to the solidarity march.

First Lady Grace Mugabe failed to turn up and address hundreds of bussed Zanu PF supporters who marched in solidarity with her following recent reports that she assaulted her son's girlfriend in South Africa.

Since the South African saga, Grace has only appeared once in public when she accompanied her husband to officially open this year's Agricultural Show last week.

The Wednesday solidarity gathering was in support of her after what the organisers said were "hard times" she went through recently.

The march was scheduled to start from six different directions leading into central Harare and finally to the Zanu PF head offices. However this this did not happen as the supporters were dropped by hired buses at the party offices.

In her Thank You speech, the organiser of the event, Mandi Chimene, who was the guest of honour, said there was no way Zanu PF supporters and leaders can respect President Robert Mugabe and ignore his wife Grace.

"We have come as your children to support you (Grace Mugabe), the love that you are giving to President Mugabe is the same love we want to show you," she said.

The minister claimed that Grace was also "a war veteran by association" as she was "looking after our father".

Recently, the First Lady faced humiliation in the neighbouring South Africa and had to be granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government to avoid prosecution after she allegedly assaulted a 20 year old model Gabriella Engels.

Grace whipped Gabriella with an electric cable extension when she found her in a luxury hotel room in Johannesburg having a cocktail with her two wayward sons Robert junior and Chatunga.

Opposition political leaders and neutrals have since described the "solidarity march" as "sad", saying it was in support of her brutality on the girl child and women.