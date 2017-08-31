31 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Cape Flats Grass Cutter Receives PhD

Tagged:

Related Topics

A PhD graduate, who once worked alongside ex-convicts as a grass cutter for the South African Navy, says his high school teacher motivated him to rise above his poverty-stricken community.

"If it wasn't for a teacher who told me in Grade 10 that I could do better academically, I probably wouldn't be here today," Riaan Cedras told News24.

"He sort of made me feel special. He recognised the potential in me, where as at home and in the community, I never got that kind of recognition. You know when someone from the outside looks at you and say: 'I believe in you.'"

Cedras, 33, received a PhD in marine biology from the University of Western Cape (UWC) on Tuesday for his work on copepods in the south-west Indian Ocean.

Copepods are microscopic crustaceans found in the ocean which make up the diet of many large fish and whales.

'I was teased all my life'

Growing up in Lavender Hill in the Cape Flats, Cedras said excelling academically was never considered the popular thing to do.

"I was teased all my life - I thought I was going to go crazy. It made me perform poorer in subjects because you don't want to be known as a sort of nerd," he said.

"The guys standing at the corner with the drugs and the guns might look glamorous, but won't last in the long run."

Cedras, who matriculated from Wittebome High School in Wynberg in 2001, started at UWC in 2003 after working for the South African Navy as a grass cutter for well over a year.

"After work, the other labourers would start teasing me because I was cutting the grass so even. They asked me how did I do it and I told them that I read a (gardening) book about cutting grass.

"They told me: 'No, you don't belong with us, you have matric and you are smart.' This motivated me to apply to study at UWC."

He paid the registration fee with the money he saved from cutting grass. "I kept on cutting grass until a week before classes started."

Tough life

The rest of his studies was funded the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

While life was "tough" at University, Cedras said the support of his friends and family helped keep him motivated.

Cedras who is employed as a life science teacher for UWC to help pupils from disadvantaged communities, hopes to be employed as a lecturer by the institution in the future.

"I have had the greatest experiences with students from Khayelitsha and similar neighbourhoods... Because I can relate with them, I understand where they come from and I can speak to them directly, and it works. I want to continue making that kind of impact."

Source: News24

South Africa

Grace Mugabe Absent As Crowds March for Her

First Lady Grace Mugabe failed to turn up and address hundreds of bussed Zanu PF supporters who marched in solidarity… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.