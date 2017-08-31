30 August 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Ex-Uganda Cranes Star Passes On

Photo: The Observer
Kefa Kiwanuka
By John Vianney Nsimbe

As the Uganda Cranes prepare to take on Egypt tomorrow, Ugandan football has lost one of its first shining armours and legends of the game.

Kefa Kiwanuka, 94, part of the first Uganda Cranes side that toured the United Kingdom back in 1958, playing barefooted, passed on over the weekend.

Fred Mubiru, a relative of the deceased, affirmed that Kiwanuka, who had significantly weakened because of old age, breathed his last on Sunday August 27 in his home in Ndejje, a small village off Entebbe road in Namasuba.

Kiwanuka's body is being kept at Mengo funeral home, from where it will be retrieved for the requiem mass on Thursday August 31. The mass will be held at the Catholic church in Ndejje, where the deceased has been a parishoner.

Thereafter, the late Kefa Kiwanuka will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mukono in a village known as Dandira on Friday September 1 at 2pm. For much of his elderly life, Kiwanuka used to work at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) during the reign of the late Francis Nyangweso.

Local football governing body Fufa spokesman Ahmed Hussein mourned the former national team star.

"Its sad news losing an icon. Football fans enjoyed great moments when Kefa was on the pitch. Fufa is mourning with the family of Kefa Kiwanuka," he said yesterday.

