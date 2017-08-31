South Africa: Teacher Probed for Allegedly Impregnating Pupils - Education Dept

The Northern Cape education department has launched an investigation at a school in Kuruman where several pupils were found to be pregnant, some allegedly by a teacher.

Geoffrey van der Merwe, spokesperson for the province's education department, said the respective teacher had since been suspended pending the investigation.

"We can assure the public that no stone will be left unturned during our investigations and all due disciplinary processes will be followed pending the outcome."

Van der Merwe did not want to say how many pupils had been affected. "Unfortunately at this stage, this is all we can confirm."However, SAfm reported on Wednesday that about 30 pupils had been impregnated, with three of them believed to have been impregnated by the teacher under investigation.It reported that some of the students were believed to be in Grade 8.Northern Cape police was unable to confirm whether any arrests had been made. More than 8 700 primary and high school pupils fell pregnant in 2016, with 157 of them in the Northern Cape.

This was according to a response by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to a parliamentary question, reported News24 in March this year.

