30 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Meetings of ACIRC Chiefs of Staff Concluded in Kampala

Khartoum — Sudan has participated by a delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff, Gen. Yahya Mohamed Khair in meetings of the Chiefs of Staff of the African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises (ACIRC) , which took place in Kampala, Uganda during 27-29 of current August.

The meetings which were presided over by Minister of Defense of Chad were attended by Minister of Defense of Uganda , AU Commissioner for Peace and Security with participation of Chiefs of Staff and representatives of grouping countries as well as representatives of regional mechanisms and African regional economic communities.

The meeting reviewed progress made by ACIRC and challenges of terrorism and armed conflict the continent is facing.

The participants lauded CHAD initiative to host the coming meeting of the ACIRC Heads of State and Government next November and the 4th command centers drill.

