30 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Discusses With Head of UNAMID Implementation of Mission's Task

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh discussed with Head of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo ways of implementing the mission new task regarding boosting peace and supporting stability at conflict-free areas.

The Head of UNAMID, who was received by the First Vice-President in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, in presence of Foreign Minsiter, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour , said in press statements that the meeting came within context of constant consultation with authorities in Sudan on how to execute the UNAMID task , describing the meeting as successful.

Mr. Mamabolo noted that the decision -2363- changed nature of the mission work in Sudan to place concern to stability, and peace building at the safe areas and that requires, he added, wide cooperation between Government of Sudan and UNAMID at all levels to enable the mission to carry out its new assignment.

He unveiled UNAMID has evacuated 4 out of 11 positions , indicating that he forwarded a proposal for the First Vice-President that the Golo area in Jebel Marra be the center of UNAMID work.

