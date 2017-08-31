Sudan: NCP Congratulates Kenyan Jubilee On Winning Vote

Khartoum, 30(SUNA)-The Secretary of Afria Secretariat in National Congress Party(NCP), Al-Sadiq Mohamed Ali handed over a message from the NCP Deputy Chairman, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid to Secretary-General of Kenyan Jubilee Party, Raphael Tuju, congratulating him on winning the presidential elections held in last days.

Mr. Tuju thanked the NCP for congratulation and affirmed importance of contact and cooperation between the two parties in areas of common interest.

He also indicated to necessity of sharing experiences and expertise between the African political parties in general to heighten rational political practices , commending in this connection Sudan for its role in founding the Council of African Political Parties.

The Secretary-General of Kenyan Party of Jubilee asserted his party resolve to play substantial role through the Council of African Political Parties within the coming stage.